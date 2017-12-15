Stock Up On Folk And Tribal Art At This Exhibition And Sale

From Madhubani paintings to Warli creations, celebrate a revival of Indian folk art….

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

It’s no secret that our country’s cultural traditions go back thousands of years, and our art forms too. But sadly, with the advent of modernisation and new media, our folk art forms have been dying out, seldom to be seen on public platforms. With an aim to promote the revival of our age-old creative techniques, Mumbai-based PotliArts is presenting an exhibition and sale of traditional artworks, with the theme ‘Reviving Earth Mother’.

Featuring Gond paintings from Madhya Pradesh, Santhal works from West Bengal and Warli and Saora creations from Maharashtra and Odisha in their collection of paintings, and Patachitra, Kalamkari, Kalighat and Madhubani works in their series of folk art, the exhibition promises a riot of colours for the art aficionado. Ritu Chandwani, founder of PotliArts, says, ‘We are fortunate to work with ancient arts forms. In a fast-changing technological world, tribal and folk art take us back centuries, giving us glimpses of life, skill, passions, beliefs and communities. It’s great to be connected to our heritage by works that truly represent the roots of India.’ Here’s hoping our traditions find a way to our walls at home.

The exhibition and sale, Reviving Earth Mother – PotliArts Tribal & Folk Art Paintings, is on display at Taj Art Gallery, Mumbai (Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Tower, Apollo Bunder, Colaba) from December 17-25, 2017.