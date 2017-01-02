Framed

Journey Through Bhuvanesh Gowda’s Reclaimed Wood Sculptures

The artist turns dismantled and discarded pieces of wood into pieces of art

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Your first thought on seeing broken or dismantled wood, would be to throw it away. But artists will see the beauty in any kind of material or media. For Karnataka-born Bhuvanesh Gowda, old and worn-out wood pieces became a primary medium for his craft. His latest solo exhibition, Ōtah Prōtah (taken from an anicent verse and meaning ‘sewn lengthwise and crosswise’), comprises reclaimed wood structures, that aren’t just isolated objects but flow together in their theme and rhythm. As the press note for the show says, ‘Bhuvanesh’s art is one of critical thinking as it is of knowing the craft intimately. His ideas are inspired by various sources – as divergent as human psychology, atomic physics, and magical realism’. And these sources lead to the construction of wood in ways you’ve probably never seen before.

Bhuvanesh Gowda Bhuvanesh Gowda

4 Questions with the artist, Bhuvanesh Gowda

Artistic Motivations “The physical as well as psychological mysteries that nature and life feed us on day-to-day basis.” On the wall at home “Francis Alys” Concerns that find a place in your art “Humans in nature.” If not an artist, you would be…“A psychologist.”

Ōtah Prōtah is on display at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai (3rd floor, Queens Mansion, I G. Talwatkar Marg, Fort) until January 5, 2017.