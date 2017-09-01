Framed

Experience Order and Disorder Through Rajita Schade’s Paintings

The Bengaluru-based artist’s solo show includes a selection of vibrant canvases

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Rajita Schade’s Order Disorder explores the symbiotic relationship between the inner self and organic intimate moment, at a time when we are incessantly exposed to digital mediums and photographs. The Bengaluru-based artist, whose works are a riot of colours and exuberance, is inspired by various aspects of nature such as its beauty, resilience, perpetuation, love, perfection and desire, transience and mortality. Thus, her work continuously questions and deals with issues of phenomenology and human perception. She paints on both paper and canvas and her work follows a particular pattern and innovatively unfolds to create new organic forms and shapes. In the words of Alnoor Mitha, the artistic director of the Asia Triennial Manchester: ‘Schade attempts to discover new ways to explore and interconnect her paintings with fresh density and velocity of the varied materials she utilises. In some ways, she creates a jigsaw that changes with clusters of both monadic and organic forms.’

5 Questions with the artist, Rajita Schade

Artistic Motivations “I consider myself lucky that I have the tools to express through art. Art and culture are imperative for the progress of a civilised and sensitive society and I feel it is my duty to contribute towards it in a way that I am capable of.” Inspirations “The relationships between human beings; their inner and outer lives. Also, our place in the ever-changing scheme of things piques my interest.” On the wall at home “If I could choose one artist’s work, it would be Sohan Qadri.” Concerns that find a place in your art “Nature and environment. In a world where we are constantly exposed to digital images and technology leading to cultural blindness towards the natural world, my work tries to look at the relationship between the inner self and the organic intimate moment one shares with nature.” If not an artist, you would be… “I would have been a student forever, because one can never stop learning.”

Order Disorder is on display at Gallery Latitude 28, New Delhi (F 208, First Floor, Lado Sarai) until September 20, 2017.