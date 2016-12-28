Framed

Rekha Rodwittiya’s Creations Show How Love Can Change The World

Reinterpret the ideals of love with the artist’s vibrant mixed media works and paintings

Vadodara-based Rekha Rodwittiya’s artworks have always been a strong comment on society, politics and issues of contemporary times. In her latest exhibition, the artist paints empowering figures within nuanced narratives – each one redefining the idea of love with both their assertion and compassion. Exploring themes of identity, gender and self-representation, all her artworks interpret various paradigms of the emotion of love.

5 Questions with the artist, Rekha Rodwittiya

Artistic motivations “Since the age of five it was a tool with which I could best communicate. As an adult, I understood the power of art as it offered me the territory within which to discourse about issues of concern that I desire to deliberate upon.” Inspirations “Those acts of human endeavor that place the need of another before self-desire. Nelson Mandela was an individual whose comprehension of human dignity, liberty and equality holds infinite wisdom from which many lessons can be learnt. Nasreen Mohamedi and Peter de Francia, who were my teachers at art school, stirred my consciousness to know what purpose my art should hold for me.” On the wall at home “Pablo Picasso’s Guernica would be the original artwork I would most covet to possess. It epitomises the human condition of angst and survival, and reinforces how little we heed lessons from the past that could steer us away from acts of violence and human degradation.” Concerns that find a place in your art “The need for empowered women and the true manifestation of human dignity for all.” If not an artist, you would be… “Something definitely within an area of creative expression….so perhaps a designer, writer or an architect.”

Love Done Right Can Change The World is on display at Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai (6/19, Grants Building, 2nd Floor, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba) until January 7, 2017