  • June 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 06
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • Arts & Culture
  • Portrait Of A Woman: Sultana Abdullah Proves That There Is No Expiration Date On Hope
Framed
July 13, 2018

Portrait Of A Woman: Sultana Abdullah Proves That There Is No Expiration Date On Hope

Photographed by Uma Damle. Styling by Jahnvi Bansal. All clothes and accessories from Sultana's personal collection.

This 60-year-old retired air-hostess caught our eye in a newspaper clipping in which she proclaimed that she was unwilling to settle when it comes to choosing a life partner. Uma Damle’s beautiful photographs attempt to capture this nonconformist’s enigmatic presence

Tags: Featured, Framed, Retired air-hostess, Sultana Abdullah
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble