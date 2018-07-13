Portrait Of A Woman: Sultana Abdullah Proves That There Is No Expiration Date On Hope
Framed
July 13, 2018
Photographed by Uma Damle. Styling by Jahnvi Bansal. All clothes and accessories from Sultana's personal collection.
This 60-year-old retired air-hostess caught our eye in a newspaper clipping in which she proclaimed that she was unwilling to settle when it comes to choosing a life partner. Uma Damle’s beautiful photographs attempt to capture this nonconformist’s enigmatic presence