  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Framed
January 19, 2017

20 Years of Jitish Kallat

Text by Huzan Tata

The NGMA brings to viewers 20 years of works by one of India’s most reputed artists

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery.)

An exhibition by a master artist, curated by a renowned name in the art world. New Delhi opens its doors to a solo show by one of India’s most reputed contemporary artists, Jitish Kallat. Titled Here After Here, the NGMA’s latest exhibition presents to viewers artworks from Kallat’s oeuvre, from the last 20 years. From painting and sculpture to photography, drawing and installations, the show – curated by Catherine David, the Deputy Director of Musée National d’Art Moderne, Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris – is the artist’s largest and most expansive exhibition till now. Says the press note for the show, ‘The exhibition doesn’t follow a linear chronological trail; artworks from various moments in his career are brought into unlikely juxtapositions to source new meanings and forge fresh relationships’. This one presents Jitish Kallat in all his artistic glory.

Here After Here is on display at NGMA, New Delhi (Jaipur House, Sher Shah Road, Near Delhi High Court) until March 2017

Tags: Art, Catherine David, Featured, Jitish Kallat, Mixed Media, New Delhi, NGMA, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Solo show
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Choices and chances, Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu Is Quietly Carving Her Own Niche in Bollywood

Romee Strijd, Taylor Hill, Michel Kors, Fashion, Spring 2017 campaign,
Exclusive First Look: Michael Kors’ Spring 2017 Campaign

Sonam Kapoor, IWC, celebrity ambassador
Keeping Up with Sonam Kapoor At SIHH 2017

Close