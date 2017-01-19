Framed

20 Years of Jitish Kallat

The NGMA brings to viewers 20 years of works by one of India’s most reputed artists

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery.)

An exhibition by a master artist, curated by a renowned name in the art world. New Delhi opens its doors to a solo show by one of India’s most reputed contemporary artists, Jitish Kallat. Titled Here After Here, the NGMA’s latest exhibition presents to viewers artworks from Kallat’s oeuvre, from the last 20 years. From painting and sculpture to photography, drawing and installations, the show – curated by Catherine David, the Deputy Director of Musée National d’Art Moderne, Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris – is the artist’s largest and most expansive exhibition till now. Says the press note for the show, ‘The exhibition doesn’t follow a linear chronological trail; artworks from various moments in his career are brought into unlikely juxtapositions to source new meanings and forge fresh relationships’. This one presents Jitish Kallat in all his artistic glory.

Here After Here is on display at NGMA, New Delhi (Jaipur House, Sher Shah Road, Near Delhi High Court) until March 2017