Is There An Overdose Of Pop Culture-Themed Weddings Today?

Let’s try to dial the Game Of Thrones and Harry Potter weddings down a notch!

Just last month, I read an article about a sangeet that took place in Udaipur with a Game of Thrones theme, which included swords, house symbols, the Iron Throne et al as part of the decor. And who hasn’t heard of the (in)famous Baahubali wedding that cost over 50 crores? If you thought weddings were about couples celebrating their love for each other, you’ve got it all wrong. It’s more about celebrating their love for their favourite pop culture icons. Nowadays, the food, outfits and rings hardly matter to some couples — the wedding theme is what they spend the most time discussing. And ‘the more eccentric, the better’ seems to be the motto these days!

Who would have thought that a show where 90 per cent of the characters were murdered in an episode that was about celebration (think Red Wedding) is where people get their inspiration from? I’m sure no one pictures telling their kids, “Yes, the series that’s about incest, conspiracy, murder and mind games was the muse for our big day”. I’m a die-hard Potterhead, yes. But do I want to have my groom tattoo a scar on his forehead and hold a wand in his hand while he professes his lifelong commitment to me? Probably not! Sure, I’d love to have something related to my favourite book series be a part of my nuptials — maybe I’ll have ‘Always’ carved into the rings that will stay on our fingers forever or have someone create Butterbeer shots for guests to down. But going the whole hog and wearing wizarding robes while duelling the groom’s family members and shouting fake spells to get to the altar just isn’t my thing. If ‘less is more’ is your motto too, you’ll know what part of your most loved shows or books you can include in your ceremony and what not to. I don’t know about you, but I think leaving out weapons of mass murder is a good idea!

Cuddling with your partner and binge-watching your favourite TV series sure seems more romantic than channelling your inner Cersei on the most important day of your life. And if you’re having a Friends-themed day, please remember to take the correct name at the altar!