  • April 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 04
Framed
April 06, 2017

Experience Contemporary Art At The Kathmandu Triennale

Text by Huzan Tata

The inaugural edition of the global platform for international art is a tribute to ‘The City’

Art and life are interconnected at various stages and places, and so it is with Nepal’s capital city too. India’s neighbour, opening its doors to international creators, presents the first Kathmandu Triennale, organised by Siddhartha Arts Foundation (SAF) with support from the Saraf Foundation. Divided into two sections – exhibitions and encounters – the festival revolves around the theme of ‘The City’, and is curated by Philippe Van Cauteren, the artistic director of Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele in Belgium. Over 70 artists from 25 countries are showcasing their works at the event, addressing their notions of ‘the city’ and what it means to them. This one’s a tribute to both the city and the artist.

The Kathmandu Triennale is taking place at various locations in Nepal until April 9, 2017. Visit kt.artmandu.org/about/ for more information.

Tags: Art, Featured, Festival, Kathmandu, Kathmandu Triennale, Nepal, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Shilpa Gupta
