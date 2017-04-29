Framed

Go Behind The Scenes With A Retrospective Of Ebrahim Alkazi’s Theatre

Look back at the life of the eminent theatre personality through an exhibition in the Pink City

A love for theatre and the arts is what defined the multifaceted Ebrahim Alkazi, and he’s fondly remembered today for his great contribution to the field. And now, theatre aficionados and fans of photography can enjoy a delightful retrospective of the man’s life on and off the stage. Curated by his daughter, Amal Allana, and designed by her husband Nissar Allana, the exhibition includes rare photographs, archival documents and objects, and models of stage sets in a monumental show.

Viewers will get glimpses of Alkazi’s work from the 1940s to his last years, for the very first time. ‘We are honored to have an exhibition of works by E. Alkazi…he is the doyen who pushed the boundaries of Indian theatre and brought it in line with its international counterparts,’ says Pooja Sood of the Jawahar Kala Kendra where the exhibit is on display. As Oscar Wilde famously wrote, ‘It was only in the theatre that I lived…’ – and this show gives people a chance to discover Alkazi’s true life.

The Theatre of E. Alkazi is on display at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur (2, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Jhalana Doongri) until May 6, 2017