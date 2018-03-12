Framed

Discover India’s First Culinary Museum By World-Renowned Chef Vikas Khanna

The exhibition space will house kitchenware including utensils dating back to as long ago as the Harappan era and many more artefacts that showcase India’s vast culinary history

His food journey took him from his household kitchen in Amritsar to his restaurant in the Big Apple, and it’s still his home country that he holds closest to his heart. To give back to his homeland and his alma mater that’s given him so much, Vikas Khanna — one of the world’s most popular and celebrated chefs — is launching India’s first culinary museum at the university he studied at in Manipal, Karnataka.

Slated to open next month, the exhibition space will house kitchenware including utensils dating back to as long ago as the Harappan era, samovars from medieval India, plates made by the Portuguese, Jewish Sedar plates, vessels from the Konkan and Chettinad regions, and many more artefacts that showcase India’s vast culinary history.

‘The history of India’s rich traditions of culinary arts must be preserved to educate the generations to come. There is no other place in the world which has such diversity,’ Khanna — founder and curator of the museum — has said about his latest initiative. The displays in the 25,000-square-foot building will be divided into 17 categories, and viewers can get their fill of our food history through the various pots and pans, spoons and ladles, serving dishes, and cutlery that will be showcased. Khanna, whose final aim is to have over 10,000 objects housed in his new space, hopes that this museum will bring people closer to our centuries-old culinary traditions.