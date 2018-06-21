Framed

Beyond The Canvas: Art Shows To Watch Out For

We give you the low-down on ongoing exhibitions that need to be on your radar…

Traces By Gauri Gill

Untitled, from Traces, 1999 Photographs Copyright Gauri Gill; Courtesy of Museum Tinguely

Two series from her vast oeuvre of work are juxtaposed against one another in Traces that talks about birth, death, and the fragility of human life. The first series, Notes From The Desert has large-format pictures of graves marking the archives of memory, family and community. It is complemented by images from Gill’s Birth series that portrays the birth of a granddaughter of a village midwife, staunch feminist Kasumbi Dai. This visual document of life in rural Rajasthan is evocative and arresting in equal measure.

Traces will be on display at Museum Tinguely, Basel from June 13 to November 1, 2018.

Songs From The Blood Of The Weary By Rekha Rodwittiya

First created by the artist for the 50th anniversary of the United Nations in Geneva, Songs From The Blood Of The Weary features 12 paintings that come together to form a ‘painted room’. Also including canvases from Mumbai-based Sakshi Gallery’s collection, the installation celebrates, in artist Rodwittiya’s own words, ‘all aspects of womanhood’. She explains, ‘I hold as consistent the desire to examine the feminine space of survival, the spirit of female endurance and the empowerment of pride and self-dignity that centuries of feminist oral histories are infused by…it is the territory from which my work takes shape.’

Songs From The Blood Of The Weary is on display at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Mumbai until July 31, 2018.