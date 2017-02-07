Framed

Art For A Cause: Canvases From The Art For Concern Charity Auction

The Concern India Foundation’s annual art auction aims to raise funds for 300 programmes at the grassroot level

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery.)

Art is all about appealing to the senses, about touching people’s lives through colour and creation. And when it’s for a good cause, it becomes even more alluring. The countrywide NGO Concern India Foundation, presents for the 16th year, its Art For Concern Charity Auction, where creations by India’s greatest masters will go under the hammer for a noble cause. From Ram Kumar’s acrylics and Raza’s signature Bindus to Souza’s sketches and Jayasri Burman’s mystical paintings, the works of acclaimed artists from across India will be auctioned at this edition. Says Kavita Shah, CEO of the organisation, ‘The aim of the event is to auction work that’s generously donated by eminent artists in order to raise vital funds that enable us to continue our strategic efforts in supporting grassroots programmes across the country’. Supporting 300 such endeavours, the foundation aims to make the disadvantaged self-reliant, and having people beautify their homes with canvases in the process.

The Art For Concern Charity Auction is on preview at the Taj Art Gallery, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel Mumbai on February 7 and 8, 2017. The auction will take place on February 9, 2017. Visit www.artforconcern.org for more information.