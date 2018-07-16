Framed

All Eyes On Me: A Day In The Life Of Fashion Photographer Roshni Kumar

This influencer shows what it’s like to be comfortable in your own skin

“As a person who has chosen to express herself to the fullest by having a different look, I am greeted with stares, judgements, laughs and catcalls on a daily basis. It’s pretty normal for people to remark on my hair, for women to make unnecessary comments and for men to ogle my legs because I’m wearing shorts. However, I don’t see or hear them anymore; the people I’m with notice them more. I just go about my day happy with the way that I look and feel. My style and fashion represent me as a person and nothing could make me more content. My coloured hair keeps me positive in life, as do these piercings. I am comfortable and okay with my body, and happy to be who I want to be without worrying about other people’s opinions. Being myself in a world that doesn’t let me is the most courageous and empowering thing I’ve done. In this photo series — shot on an iPhone — I was having a fun day strolling around Bandra with my friend, and I’ve captured what it is like to be me as I embrace my body, my style, my art.”