Framed

6 International Exhibitions To Watch Out For

From fashion to technology, here’s a round-up of shows that honour the best of artful conception

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

Fifty years ago, the band released their debut single and went on to carve their own place among the world’s most celebrated rock idols. And now, the British capital brings to fans a multisensory experience that features Pink Floyd’s music, iconic record covers and the stage design of their psychedelic live concerts. A bonus for die-hard fans of the Another Brick in the Wall creators is never-seen-before footage from a live concert and a custom-designed laser light show.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains is on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London from May 13 to October 1, 2017.

The Japanese House: Architecture And Life After 1945

No conversation on innovation and design can ignore mention of Japan. The first major exhibition of the country’s architecture in a UK gallery, The Japanese House presents homes designed by over 40 architects, ranging from the renowned Toyo Ito, Kazuyo Sejima and Kenzo Tange to the lesser-known Hideyuki Nakayama and Chie Konno. Including films and photographs, the exhibit throws light on the importance of domestic architecture in Japanese culture. A highlight is a full-size recreation of the Moriyama House, the brainchild of Pritzker Prize winner Ryue Nishizawa.

The Japanese House: Architecture and Life after 1945 is on display at Barbican Art Gallery, London until June 25, 2017.

Rei Kawakubo: Comme Des Garçons

Blue Witch,Spring/Summer 2016 Blue Witch,Spring/Summer 2016 All images courtesy of Comme des Garçons. Credit: © Paolo Roversi; Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Body Meets Dress-Dress Meets Body, Spring/Summer 1997 Body Meets Dress-Dress Meets Body, Spring/Summer 1997 All images courtesy of Comme des Garçons. Credit: © Paolo Roversi; Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons All images courtesy of Comme des Garçons. Credit: © Paolo Roversi; Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This Japanese designer has been challenging conventions from day one, blurring the lines between art and fashion. The Big Apple opens its doors to a retrospective of Rei Kawakubo’s creations for her label Comme des Garçons, The Met’s first showcase of a living fashion designer since 1983. Treat yourself to 150-odd designs from the early 1980s to her latest works. Organised into sections — Fashion/Anti-Fashion, Design/Not Design, Model/Multiple, Then/Now, High/Low, Self/Other, Object/Subject, and Clothes/Not Clothes — it aims to raise questions about the female body and identity through the ace designer’s ensembles.

Rei Kawakubo: Comme des Garçons is on display at The Met Fifth Avenue, New York from May 4 to September 4, 2017.

California: Designing Freedom

Surfboards to self-driving cars, PCs to iPhones — they’ve all been invented in USA’s Golden State. A first-of-its-kind, California: Designing Freedom traces the locale’s design and tech culture, with over 200 objects on display. From GPS devices and choppers to video game graphics, virtual reality systems and geodesic domes, find examples of them all here. And don’t miss their documentation of the early Burning Man festivals.

California: Designing Freedom is on display at the Design Museum, London from May 24 to October 15, 2017.

Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul

Published novelist and poet, an artist who dabbles in minimalism, surrealism, abstract expressionism and pop art, and a ‘voice of the avant-garde’ are just a few ways one can describe her. Yayoi Kusama is known for her signature dot motifs and large-scale, almost psychedelic paintings. A solo retrospective in her home country features over 270 works, including 132 paintings from the My Eternal Soul series. For Kusama aficionados, this is the most comprehensive exhibition of the octogenarian’s career.

Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul is on display at The National Art Center, Tokyo until May 22, 2017.

Hello, Robot. Design Between Human And Machine

Are robots our friends? Are they advancing our evolution? How much do we rely on ‘smart helpers’? These are just a few questions that we have asked ourselves over the years, and which this show attempts to answer. Hello, Robot. tracks the history of robotics through more than 200 exhibits, and includes installations, games, performances and workshops to satisfy your inner geek. Featuring robots from popular culture to those we find around our homes and smart cities, it gives an all-round perspective on interactions between humans and machine.

Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine is on display at Vitra Design Museum, Weil am Rhein until May 15, 2017.