Framed

2 Must-See Exhibits For Every Art Aficionado

From conversations presented digitally to vivid paintings by an acclaimed artist, make a beeline to catch these international art showcases

Talking Pictures: Camera-Phone Conversations Between Artists

The trusty mobile phone has come a long way since it was introduced back in the ’70s. Today, our experiences – pictures or videos – can be shared in real time via apps like Snapchat and Instagram. This exhibit at The Met Fifth Avenue reveals what it means to converse in the 21st century through a series of visual dialogues, still images and videos derived from an interaction between 24 diverse artists. Presented on video monitors and touchscreens as well as traditional exhibition prints, Talking Pictures: Camera-Phone Conversations Between Artists captures how mobile phones have changed modern-day communication.

Talking Pictures: Camera-Phone Conversations Between Artists is on display at The Met Fifth Avenue, New York from till December 17, 2017.

Howard Hodgkin: Painting India

‘I longed to visit India, but only managed to do so in my thirties. It proved to be a revelation. It changed my way of thinking and, probably, the way I paint,’ Howard Hodgkin once remarked. This summer, the Hepworth Wakefield will showcase over 35 artworks that span five decades of Hodgkin’s artistic career – from his initial India-inspired paintings of the 1960s right up to earlier this year, shortly before his demise. Interspersed with his impressions of the country’s blazing sunsets and torrential rains are rarely seen documents and photographs from the artist’s archive. What’s more, his travel journals will be open for viewing for the first time ever, along with pieces from his personal collection of Indian art. Howard Hodgkin: Painting India seeks to discover how the country influenced many of his best artistic concepts.

Howard Hodgkin: Painting India is on display at the Hepworth Wakefield, London from July 01 to October 08, 2017.